SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Given New $70.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 148.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SLG. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($2.05). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $223.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,383.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 455.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,305,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,246,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,508,000 after purchasing an additional 988,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $24,417,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,139,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,809,000 after purchasing an additional 600,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $10,985,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

