Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

SBNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $208.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 354,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,572,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

