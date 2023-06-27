Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
SBNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.53.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $208.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.47.
Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.
