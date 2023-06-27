Siacoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $74,005.35 (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. During the last week, Siacoin has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $166.59 million and $74,005.35 worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,721.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00286857 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.68 or 0.00754124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012633 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.01 or 0.00553383 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00061122 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,420,285,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,397,962,465 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

