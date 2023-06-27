Seiren Games Network Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $291.90 Million (SERG)

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Seiren Games Network has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One Seiren Games Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Seiren Games Network has a total market capitalization of $291.90 million and approximately $27,303.55 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Seiren Games Network Token Profile

Seiren Games Network’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Seiren Games Network is serg.network.

Seiren Games Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seiren Games Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seiren Games Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seiren Games Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

