Secret (SIE) Price Tops $0.0033

Secret (SIE) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 26th. Secret has a market cap of $9.94 million and approximately $2,745.16 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Secret has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00130993 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00047021 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00030374 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013344 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003305 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00310091 USD and is down -6.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,834.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

