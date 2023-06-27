Secret Price Tops $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Secret token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $8.89 million and approximately $16,754.07 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00136999 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00047968 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00030561 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013646 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00333237 USD and is up 7.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,711.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

