Seagen Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 13,165 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 104% compared to the typical volume of 6,453 call options.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 20,275 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.61, for a total transaction of $4,087,642.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $836,479.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 243 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $50,023.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,486,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,802 shares of company stock worth $24,061,239 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Seagen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 61.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SGEN traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $196.56. 826,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.32 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.04. Seagen has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $207.16.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $173.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 price target (up from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

