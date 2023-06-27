Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $25.96 and a 1 year high of $37.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $870.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 1,026 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $29,169.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,292.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $46,401.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 132,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,181.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 1,026 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $29,169.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,292.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,874 shares of company stock worth $80,046. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

