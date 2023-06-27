Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Saul Centers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BFS traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.40. 39,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,546. The company has a market cap of $871.05 million, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.38. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $52.94.

Insider Activity at Saul Centers

Institutional Trading of Saul Centers

In related news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 750 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $26,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,359.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 750 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $26,385.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,359.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO David Todd Pearson bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,530 shares in the company, valued at $116,490. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 9,495 shares of company stock worth $316,437 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Saul Centers by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 23,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties which includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.