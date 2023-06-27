Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) Trading 1.6% Higher

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXY – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.35. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.42.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

