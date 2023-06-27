Rodgers & Associates LTD Sells 4,488 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Rodgers & Associates LTD reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 439,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.8% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $17,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.27. 139,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.65. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

