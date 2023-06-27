Rodgers & Associates LTD Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.1% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 225,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,092 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VNQ stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.22. The stock had a trading volume of 790,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,967. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.97. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

