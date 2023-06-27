Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.06 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 27th. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $639.56 million and $3.06 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $2,024.60 or 0.06618576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 460,728 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,507 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

