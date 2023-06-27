Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $257.14.
Several research analysts have recently commented on RHHBY shares. Societe Generale raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays downgraded Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.
Roche Stock Down 0.4 %
OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. Roche has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $43.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average is $38.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
About Roche
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.
