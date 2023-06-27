Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $257.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RHHBY shares. Societe Generale raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays downgraded Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. Roche has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $43.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average is $38.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 19.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 97,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 15,749 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Roche by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 55,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Roche by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,696,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,313,000 after buying an additional 876,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in Roche by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

