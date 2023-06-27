RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on July 17th

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

RLJ Lodging Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 55.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. RLJ Lodging Trust has a payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.76. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

RLJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 319.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

