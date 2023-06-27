Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James downgraded Revolve Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.39.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Shares of RVLV opened at $15.65 on Friday. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Stories

