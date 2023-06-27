Request (REQ) Reaches One Day Volume of $406,765.83

Request (REQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0784 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $78.37 million and approximately $406,765.83 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00016982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00019197 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013802 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,699.59 or 0.99940474 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07766484 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $617,364.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

