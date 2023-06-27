Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Reading International has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $59.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Reading International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,565,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 562,290 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,459,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 37,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 287,907 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 250,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 63,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.