Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reading International Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Reading International has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $59.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.58.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%.
About Reading International
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
