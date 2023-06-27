RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of RBCP opened at $104.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.59. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $92.95 and a 12-month high of $127.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $12,491,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,385,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,220,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in RBC Bearings by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

