RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $480,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

RBA Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100,755 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,889,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,938,000 after buying an additional 2,101,626 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.8 %

GILD traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.93. 650,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,850,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $59.27 and a one year high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.04.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

