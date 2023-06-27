R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,850 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 5.6% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after acquiring an additional 361,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,096,867,000 after purchasing an additional 487,878 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,222,931,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.24. 881,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,333,438. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.56. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.87 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $112.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

