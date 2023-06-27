QUASA (QUA) Trading Down 4.6% This Week

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $176.93 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00016982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00019202 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013833 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,724.89 or 0.99996913 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00138611 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $176.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.