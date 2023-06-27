QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,869 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,345,610,000 after acquiring an additional 492,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,374,317,000 after acquiring an additional 524,556 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $116.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.