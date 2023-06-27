QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Boosted by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,397 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,345,610,000 after acquiring an additional 492,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,374,317,000 after acquiring an additional 524,556 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.98. 1,224,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,965,245. The company has a market capitalization of $130.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.01.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.30%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

