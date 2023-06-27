Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:QUAD traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $3.68. 163,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,525. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97. Quad/Graphics has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $193.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 34.67%.

In other news, CFO Anthony Staniak purchased 17,403 shares of Quad/Graphics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,250.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,598.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAD. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Quad/Graphics by 2,432.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 1,678.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

