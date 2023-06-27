Qtum Price Hits $2.47 on Top Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.47 or 0.00008037 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $258.52 million and approximately $29.81 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qtum has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,897.08 or 0.06175806 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00043382 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00030421 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014182 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000415 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,715,570 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

