Pundi X (New) Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Pundi X (New) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $95.21 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.3702649 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $4,343,125.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

