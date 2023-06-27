Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Position Raised by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $85.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 947.00, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.89.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

