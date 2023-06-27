Prospect Capital Co. Announces Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

Prospect Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 87.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,099. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $215.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.04 million. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prospect Capital news, CEO John F. Barry acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 72,599,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,925,123.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prospect Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 9.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,349,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 195,707 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Prospect Capital by 100.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 150,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Prospect Capital by 149.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 141,635 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Prospect Capital by 64,246.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 138,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 138,130 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Prospect Capital by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 93,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

