Prom (PROM) Price Tops $4.21 on Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for $4.21 or 0.00013719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $76.86 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Prom

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

