Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 430 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,278 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.9% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $155.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $417.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.41 and its 200-day moving average is $146.37. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $119.89 and a one year high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total value of $184,078,137.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,230,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,360,649,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,810,053 shares of company stock worth $1,171,191,545 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

