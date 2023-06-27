Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 1,140 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Knowles by 1,698.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,594,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Knowles by 816.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,156,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,183 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Knowles by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,193,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,279,000 after purchasing an additional 924,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,000,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Knowles by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,589,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,526,000 after purchasing an additional 698,139 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $20.25.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter. Knowles had a negative net margin of 64.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd.

In related news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $202,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,322.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

