Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI stock opened at $110.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.62 and a 52-week high of $184.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCI shares. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.