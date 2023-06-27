Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Priority Technology’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Priority Technology Price Performance

Shares of PRTH opened at $3.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $264.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. Priority Technology has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $6.16.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $185.03 million during the quarter. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Priority Technology

In related news, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 19,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $79,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,451,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,822,451.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,386 shares of company stock valued at $179,975. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 89.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 360,626 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Priority Technology by 57.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Priority Technology by 17.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Priority Technology by 68.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Priority Technology by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

Further Reading

