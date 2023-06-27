Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) Major Shareholder Rajat Suri Sells 20,000 Shares

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Rating) major shareholder Rajat Suri sold 20,000 shares of Presto Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,630,361 shares in the company, valued at $31,162,696.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rajat Suri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Presto Automation alerts:

On Wednesday, June 7th, Rajat Suri sold 4,241 shares of Presto Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $14,546.63.

Presto Automation Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of PRST stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.70. 728,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. Presto Automation Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Presto Automation ( NASDAQ:PRST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter.

Separately, Chardan Capital raised shares of Presto Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Trading of Presto Automation

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Presto Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Presto Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Presto Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Presto Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Presto Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Presto Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Presto Automation Inc operates as a labor automation technology provider in the hospitality industry. The company develops the Presto Smart Dining system (Presto Touch) that offers operations efficiency, guest self-service, and marketing benefits for casual dining operators. Its solution includes a portfolio of tabletop, handheld, and wearable devices supported by a suite of cloud-based services to enable guest ordering, payment, and surveys, as well as cloud-based operations metrics, security, and support monitoring in real time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Presto Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presto Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.