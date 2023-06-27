Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Presidio Property Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

SQFTP stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08. Presidio Property Trust has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $24.42.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located primarily in Texas and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

