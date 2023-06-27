Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Presidio Property Trust Trading Up 1.4 %
SQFTP stock opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08. Presidio Property Trust has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $24.42.
About Presidio Property Trust
