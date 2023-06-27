Premia Trading Up 4.9% Over Last Week (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Premia token can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001957 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Premia has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Premia has a market cap of $6.27 million and $32,010.58 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Premia

Premia was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

