Preferred-Plus ETF (BATS:IPPP) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Preferred-Plus ETF (BATS:IPPP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1411 per share on Thursday, June 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.
Preferred-Plus ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BATS:IPPP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24.
About Preferred-Plus ETF
