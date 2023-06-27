Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $383.20.

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Pool Price Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $354.13 on Tuesday. Pool has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $423.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $341.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.80). Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 126.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

