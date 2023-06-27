Pirate Chain Price Tops $0.22 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 26th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $43.66 million and $25,902.73 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000735 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00100645 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00044677 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00023712 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

