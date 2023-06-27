PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE:PHX opened at C$5.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.25. PHX Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$3.94 and a 1-year high of C$8.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$295.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.10.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.10. PHX Energy Services had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The business had revenue of C$166.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.35 million. Research analysts expect that PHX Energy Services will post 1.1042831 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of PHX Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

