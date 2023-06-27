Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 130,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 21,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 4,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $91.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.02 and its 200-day moving average is $99.95. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.07.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

