Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock opened at $110.65 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $139.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

