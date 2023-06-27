Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 561,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $25,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Parsons by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Parsons by 1.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Parsons by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Parsons by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Parsons by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSN shares. William Blair raised shares of Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Parsons stock opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $50.15.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

