Parkside Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 100 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.4% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,732,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in AutoZone by 126.7% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,881,000 after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,964 shares of company stock valued at $19,647,954 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO traded down $24.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,452.13. 42,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,050.21 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,551.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2,486.93.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $29.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Recommended Stories

