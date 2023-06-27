Parkside Investments LLC Has $4 Million Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Parkside Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,299.01. 2,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,554. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,266.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,739.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,389.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1,766.92.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $11.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.21 by ($1.97). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.28% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.54 million. Analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 48.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

