Parkside Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.11. 906,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,155,095. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.95 and its 200-day moving average is $97.33. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

