Parkside Investments LLC Buys 201,510 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 1,150.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,510 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF comprises about 2.0% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $10,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMXC. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $876,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 57,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,390,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,488,000 after acquiring an additional 28,975 shares during the period.

Shares of EMXC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.88. 47,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,501. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

