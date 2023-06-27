Parkside Investments LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $12.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $509.41. 533,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,392. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $533.22 and a 200 day moving average of $552.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $611.06. The company has a market cap of $196.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.