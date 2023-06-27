Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.21.

Oshkosh stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $106.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 284.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

